In a first, Surat gets diamond exhibition-cum-auction centre

Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has developed India’s first diamond auction-cum-exhibition centre in Surat.

The centre, developed on a 2,200 square feet area at Vesu, will be inaugurated by GJEPC chairman Colin Shah on August 16. The auction centre has come up at a cost of Rs. 4 crore, which was borne by GJEPC.

With the auction centre having all the facilities of safe vaults, locker systems, conference halls, exhibition area with advance security systems, the diamond mining companies can come to Surat for carrying out auction process of diamonds.

GJEPC Chairman of Gujarat, Dinesh Navadiya said, “Many international diamond mining companies were facing problems to carry out auctions of diamonds in the city, as they were not getting proper facilities, including safety measures. Even the diamond merchants from foreign who come to Surat, for the sale and purchase of diamonds has to book rooms in the private hotels in the city. The security issues of such valuable goods was also a major concern for them. At the auction centre, they will get safe deposit vault facilities and also locker facilities.”