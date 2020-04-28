In a first, Supreme Court employee tests positive

Following the development, two Registrars have been asked to self-isolate as it is suspected that the employee may have sent them some files. Following the development, two Registrars have been asked to self-isolate as it is suspected that the employee may have sent them some files.

A Supreme Court employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the first such case reported from the top court.

Highly placed sources said the employee had come to the court for two days during the lockdown.

“We call them when there is urgent work. He came last on April 16,” sources said.

Though there is a thermal scanning for entry to the SC, the concerned employee had passed it on April 16 as he did not have any abnormal temperature then.

“For the last three days or so, he was running high fever following which he went for a test on Sunday and today the result showed he is positive,” the sources added.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing only urgent matters via video-conferencing.

