In a first, SSC to conduct multi-tasking staff exam in 13 languages

In a first, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination-2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The 13 languages are Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Manipuri (also Meiti), Marathi, Odia and Punjabi.

The SSC conducts recruitment processes for all Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in various Central ministries/departments.

The move is in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing a level-playing field to all job aspirants and to ensure that no one is denied an opportunity or feels disadvantaged due to language barrier, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, said.

He said the move will fulfil the long-pending demand of candidates from different states, particularly from south India, as the exams were being conducted only in English and Hindi.

Calling this a historic move, Singh said efforts were on to slowly include all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.

Singh said it is the continuous endeavour of the SSC to provide a level-playing field to different sections of the population so as to bridge the regional disparities and attain the ideals of the Constitution while at the same time celebrating the linguistic diversity of our country.

The minister said in order to review the scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the Commission, the Department of Personnel and Training had constituted an expert committee.