scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

In a first, SSC to conduct multi-tasking staff exam in 13 languages

The 13 languages are Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Manipuri (also Meiti), Marathi, Odia and Punjabi.

Calling this a historic move, Singh said efforts were on to slowly include all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. (File)
Listen to this article
In a first, SSC to conduct multi-tasking staff exam in 13 languages
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a first, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination-2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The 13 languages are Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Manipuri (also Meiti), Marathi, Odia and Punjabi.

The SSC conducts recruitment processes for all Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in various Central ministries/departments.

The move is in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing a level-playing field to all job aspirants and to ensure that no one is denied an opportunity or feels disadvantaged due to language barrier, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs
Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...

He said the move will fulfil the long-pending demand of candidates from different states, particularly from south India, as the exams were being conducted only in English and Hindi.

Calling this a historic move, Singh said efforts were on to slowly include all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.

Singh said it is the continuous endeavour of the SSC to provide a level-playing field to different sections of the population so as to bridge the regional disparities and attain the ideals of the Constitution while at the same time celebrating the linguistic diversity of our country.

Advertisement

The minister said in order to review the scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the Commission, the Department of Personnel and Training had constituted an expert committee.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 02:01 IST
Next Story

Did not plan to kill MBBS student, she died in scuffle, accused tells police

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close