In a first, South Western Railway inducts batch of 164 women sub-inspectors

In a first since its formation in 2003, the South Western Railway (SWR) on Friday inducted its first batch of 164 women sub-inspectors (SIs) to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). While seven out of the total women SIs — who passed out of RPF training centre in Moula Ali, Hyderabad — have been posted with SWR, they will soon take charge of ensuring security to rail passengers, property and railway premises.

The force will further be responsible for providing special care to women and children as well.

According to a statement issued by SWR, the cadets underwent rigorous training for a period of nine months at Hyderabad. “Classroom training on the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), Indian Evidence Act, RP (UP) Act, Railway Act, and general working of Railways, etc. were provided. Outdoor training consisted of squad drills, weapon training, yoga, martial arts, etc., of 4 hours a day as the prime component,” the statement read.

Among the freshly inducted officers is Dharwad resident Namrata Angadi, who has been a keen follower of rescue operations done by the RPF to rescue runaway children and those preventing women and child-trafficking.

An engineering graduate, 26-year-old Angadi told Indianexpress.com that she was inspired by a Mumbai-based policewoman’s story.

“As I built my interest in this field of social work, I have been reading and trying to understand how issues such as trafficking and kidnapping happen in our usually busy railway stations. Rekha Misra, an RPF SI, who was credited to rescue 434 children, has always been my role model,” she said.

She added that she used to observe her father Ulavi Basappa Angadi — a retired Women and Child Development project officer — who worked hard to prevent untoward experiences to the vulnerable.

“Right from my childhood, we had healthy and in-depth discussions at home on such issues, which I think has had an effect on my thoughts and aspirations,” Angadi said.

A professional volleyball player and Bharatanatyam dancer, Angadi credits her mother — Premalatha Angadi — for providing her moral support to chase her dreams.

