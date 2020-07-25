Kashmir saffron gets GI certification, Lt. Guv calls it ‘historic’

Saffron farmers in J&K. (Source: Reuters/File) Saffron farmers in J&K. (Source: Reuters/File)

In a momentous decision, the Central Government on Saturday issued certification of geographical indication (GI) for saffron grown in Kashmir Valley. Calling it a historic step in bringing the valley’s brand on the global map with authentication, Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu said, “with GI tag, Kashmir saffron will acquire more prominence in the export market and it would help farmers get the best remunerative price.”

According to Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department Navin K Choudhary, the GI certification will stop prevalent adulteration of Kashmir saffron and authenticated saffron will fetch much better prices.

“Kashmir saffron is the only saffron in the world that is grown at an altitude of 1,600 meters which adds to its unique characteristics like longer and thicket stigma, natural deep-red colour, high aroma, bitter flavour, chemical free processing and high quality colour strength, flavour and bitterness,” said Choudhary adding that sprinkler irrigation system saffron fields are being installed on a war footing and this is likely to be completed in next two weeks.

With the completion of sprinkler irrigation system and inauguration of Spice Park, population associated with saffron will witness see change from its production to marketing, he added.

Meanwhile UT’s Lt General said that restoring the pristine glory of Kashmir saffron is top priority of both the governments at the UT and at the Centre.

