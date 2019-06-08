In a first, Indian Railways to provide massage services on board running trains

In a first, the Indian Railways has announced that it will provide massage services for passengers on board running trains. This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore.

The Ratlam division of the Indian Railways has come up with this unique initiative to generate revenue. On Friday, the division issued a Letter of Award (LOA), stating that all 39 trains originating from Indore will provide head and foot massage facilities.

The massage service has been categorised into three types — Gold, Diamond and Platinum. Charges for these services will be in the range between Rs 100-300 and each session will last for 15-20 minutes. The service will not be available during the night.

“This is the first time in the history of railways that we will provide massaging service for passenger comfort on running trains. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. Railways to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers, said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board.

“This is the first time that such a contract has been signed,” he added.

According to the Railways, three to five people will travel in each train for the dispension of the service, for which they will be provided with proper IDs by the Railways.

This scheme is part of the Railways’ Non-Fare Revenue Generation in Railways, whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.

(With inputs from PTI)