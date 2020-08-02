In a first in India, traffic lights to feature female pedestrians

At least 120 traffic signals across 13 junctions between Dadar and Mahim will feature female pedestrians in traffic lights. At least 120 traffic signals across 13 junctions between Dadar and Mahim will feature female pedestrians in traffic lights.

In a first in the country, 120 traffic signals across 13 junctions between Dadar and Mahim will feature female pedestrians in traffic lights. The initiative is taken under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ‘Culture Spine’ project, which includes footpath improvement and upkeep of gardens, from Siddhivinayak Temple to Mahim.

Culture Spine is Shiv Sena Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s pet project. The project involves improving and pedestrianising Caddell Road, which has a church, the Siddhivinayak temple, Chaityabhoomi, and the Mahim dargah.

Thackeray shared pictures on Twitter, with the caption, “If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea — the signals now have women too!”

To send out a message of gender equality, several European countries, including Germany, have overhauled traffic signages to include female pedestrian figures. The first such signage was installed in Dadar on Saturday.

