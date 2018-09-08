In a first in Asia, Bengaluru airport set to use face recognition as ‘boarding pass’ next year

Voice Box, according to its website, showcased the face recognition-based passage system for the first time for Lufthansa passengers at kiosks at the Los Angeles airport in March this year Voice Box, according to its website, showcased the face recognition-based passage system for the first time for Lufthansa passengers at kiosks at the Los Angeles airport in March this year

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru is set to become the first airport in Asia next year to use face recognition as the boarding procedure for passengers to board flights and move across different sections of the airport.

Hari Marar, CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), which operates KIA, and Miguel Leitmann, CEO of Vision Box, a Portuguese software firm, signed an agreement to this effect in Lisbon on September 5 to introduce face recognition technology at the airport from 2019. The agreement was signed in the presence of Indian-origin Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa and India’s Ambassador to Portugal Nandini Singla.

Voice Box, according to its website, showcased the face recognition-based passage system for the first time for Lufthansa passengers at kiosks at the Los Angeles airport in March this year – Lufthansa passengers there used a biometric boarding procedure instead of boarding passes.

“The goal of the programme is to simplify the journey by making it paperless from registration to boarding. Biometric technology will identify passengers by their face as they move across the airport, avoiding stops and the repeated presentation of boarding passes, passports or other physical identity documents,’’ Vision Box said in a release after signing the agreement with BIAL.

“Vision-Box’s state-of-the-art biometric technology combined with its passenger flow platform will enable a seamless journey for our passengers, without obstacles, waiting lines or hassles, from registration to boarding. Your face is your boarding pass,” BIAL CEO Marar said.

The first implementation milestone at Kempegowda will be completed in the first quarter of 2019, with Jet Airways, Air Asia and SpiceJet passengers as first users, Vision Box stated.

“This is the first end-to-end face recognition-based walk through experience in Asia and the largest in the world. It is also one of the most significant steps towards the Digital India campaign endorsed by the Government,’’ Vison Box CEO Miguel Leitmann has stated.

