In a first in 7 months, Mamata, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hold one-on-one meet

Mamata Banerjee with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday. (Express) Mamata Banerjee with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday. (Express)

In what could be seen as an attempt to mend the relationship between the West Bengal government and Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday afternoon held a one-on-one meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar — a first between the two since he took charge of the constitutional post in July last year.

Sources said that the two discussed “various issues” at the hour-long meeting and Banerjee thanked Dhankhar for his Budget speech in the Assembly earlier this month.

After the meeting, the Governor tweeted, “Had an extremely satisfying an hour long interaction with Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan.” Dhankhar had been seeking a meeting with Banerjee since December last year but it did not happen as the state government cited her other engagements.

Dhankhar’s relationship with the state government was strained since he rushed to the “rescue” of Union Minister Babul Supriyo in September last year. Supriyo was allegedly heckled at Jadavpur University where he had gone to address a function of the ABVP, the students wing of RSS. He was not invited to convocations at several state universities despite being the Chancellor.

