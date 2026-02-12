In a first, IAF instructors to train British pilots at Royal Air Force Valley

For the first time, Indian Air Force instructors will impart training to British pilots at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley in the UK.

According to a statement from the British High Commission, the decision in this regard was taken at the 19th UK-India Air Staff Talks in New Delhi on Thursday, where both countries have agreed to further enhance military training engagements.

Under the latest agreement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will deploy three Qualified Flight Instructors (QFI) to Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley – the training base for British fast jet pilots, the statement noted.

“This marks the first time that Indian QFIs will impart fast jet training to British pilots at RAF Valley. The deployment will initially be for a period of two years,” it added.