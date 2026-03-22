In a first, Himachal Pradesh cuts Budget outlay by Rs 3,586 cr

Presenting his fourth Budget, Sukhu said, the state is expected to register an 8.3 per cent growth for the current fiscal while its per capita income has increased to Rs 2,83,626.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaMar 22, 2026 03:55 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh government, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh budget, Himachal Pradesh cuts Budget outlay, Himachal Pradesh cuts Budget, Indian express news, current affairsSukhu lashed out at the Opposition BJP for not taking up with Centre the issue of the discontinuation of the RDG.
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented the Budget for 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 54,928 crore — down Rs 3,586 crore compared to Rs 58,514 crore in the previous fiscal — even as he blamed the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG) by the Centre for annual losses of over Rs 8,105 crore.

This is the first time that the budget outlay is smaller than previous fiscal’s and comes at a time when the state is already battling with strained finances. The CM also announced a six-month salary deferment for ministers, MLAs, top-tier bureaucrats and judicial officers, imposing “cuts” that range from 3 per cent to 50 per cent.

The Budget estimates project an income of Rs 40,361 crore against an expenditure of Rs 46,938 crore — a revenue deficit of Rs 6,577 crore. According to the revised estimates of the year 2025-26, the total revenue receipts stood at Rs 44,537 crore, and the expenditure was at Rs 54,349 crore, a deficit of Rs 9,812 crore.

Presenting his fourth Budget, Sukhu said, the state is expected to register an 8.3 per cent growth for the current fiscal while its per capita income has increased to Rs 2,83,626.

Sukhu lashed out at the Opposition BJP for not taking up with Centre the issue of the discontinuation of the RDG. “History will never forget them,” he said. The state will suffer an average loss of Rs 8,105 crore per year due to RDG discontinuation, he said.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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