In a first, govt to issue Rs 20 coin: Here’s all you need to know

In a first, the government is all set to introduce Rs 20 coins that will soon be in circulation in the country. The Ministry of Finance Wednesday issued a gazette notification regarding the new Rs 20 coin which will be shaped like a “dodecagon” – a 12-edged polygon. This means that the new coin will not be circular in shape like the other coins in circulation.

Advertising

The notification dated March 6 said the government is also releasing the new series of prototypes of coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10. The exact date for the release of the new Rs 20 coin has, however, not been mentioned in the Gazette.

Here are the details of the new Rs 20 coin:

* The coin will be shaped like a “dodecagon” — a 12-edged polygon

* The coin will weigh 8.54 grams and will be heavier than all the existing coins in the market.

* The outer ring of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend ‘Satyameva Jayate’ inscribed below it in Hindi, flanked on the left periphery with ‘Bharat’ in Hindi and right periphery with the word ‘India’ in English.

* The reverse side of the coin will bear the Rupee symbol above the denominational value which is similar to the current Rs 10 coin.

* The other side will also have the “design of grains depicting the agricultural dominance of the country.”

* The new Rs 20 coin will have no serrations or edges, just like the Re 1, and Rs 5 coin.

* The coin will be two-toned with a 27-mm diameter, similar to Rs 10 coin.

Advertising

* The top right and bottom right peripheries of the coin will bear the word Rs 20 in Hindi and English.