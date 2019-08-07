In a first, BSP appoints a Yadav as leader of party in Lok Sabha

In an apparent first, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday appointed a Yadav MP as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha. In a rejig within the party, retired PCS officer and MP from Jaunpur Shyam Singh Yadav replaced Danish Ali as the BSP leader in the Lok Sabha. Former Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali was made the BSP state president.

Advertising

In June this year, the party appointed its Nagina MP Girish Chandra — a Dalit — to lead its 10-member team in the newly elected Lok Sabha. This was after nearly 15 years that BSP chose a Dalit MP as floor leader in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Shyam Singh Yadav was then nominated as deputy leader and Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali was appointed chief whip in the House. In these appointments, the BSP maintained “Dalit-Yadav-Muslim” social equation that was the base of its alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. The parties ended their alliance after a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections.