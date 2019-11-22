In 70% cases, rape victims minors: Praja report

A report by non-profit Praja has claimed that of every 10 rape cases registered in the city, the victims are minors in nearly seven cases. And in cases of sexual offences against minors, in 90 per cent of cases, the offender was known to the victim. Cases in which minors are victims, the police invoke sections of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

Apart from this, the data, collected under RTI, underscores the lack of security on the suburban railway network with molestation cases witnessing a threefold rise in 2018-19 with 94 cases compared to 32 cases in 2016-17.

According to the data, 784 cases of rape were registered by the city police in 2018-19. In 540 cases — 69 per cent — POCSO was invoked, which means the victims were minors. Of these, in 69 cases, the victim was less than six years old. A police officer said in some cases, a minor, aged between 16 and 18 years, may have a consensual sexual relation but, under law, it is rape.

In molestation cases, 14 per cent of the victims were children. Praja officials said the low probability of children identifying or reporting cases of molestation was likely to be the reason behind the low percentage. In 90 per cent cases, the offenders were known to the victims.

Nitai Mehta, founder and trustee of Praja Foundation, said, “This is not just a law and order problem but a matter of introspection for us … that our children are being abused by people kno-wn to them. Urgent steps need to be taken to address this matter at several levels and forums.”

Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok said he was not in a position to comment on the data as he was yet to go through it.

The data also highlights the lack of security on the suburban railway network. Molestation cases saw a threefold rise with 94 cases in 2018-19 against 32 in 2016-17. Robbery cases also doubled with 1,050 cases in 2018-19 compared to 569 cases in the previous year. Theft cases too jumped to 23,987 from 22,802 in the previous year.

Commuters dying in railway accidents witnessed a slight dip with 1,415 deaths against 1,518 in 2017-18. The primary cause of rail accidents continued to be trespassing.