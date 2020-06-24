In 5 days, over 40,000 Chinese searches for vulnerabilities in Indian cyberspace: cops

An advisory issued by the Maharashtra cyber wing on Tuesday stated that a fake email ID could be used for phishing attacks with the subject line – ‘Free Covid-19 testing for all residents of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad’. (File photo) An advisory issued by the Maharashtra cyber wing on Tuesday stated that a fake email ID could be used for phishing attacks with the subject line – ‘Free Covid-19 testing for all residents of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad’. (File photo)

There have been more than 40,000 cyber probes or searches for vulnerabilities in the Indian cyberspace in the last five days, originating from Chengdu city in China’s Sichuan province, according to the Maharashtra Police cyber wing.

Most of these searches were targeted at the infrastructure, information technology and banking sectors, according to the cyber wing. “We have collated information on cyber attacks and found that suddenly, there have been a large number of attacks on India’s cyber resources like infrastructure, IT and banking sectors. Majority of these attacks are from Chengdu city,” IG (Cyber) Yashasvi Yadav said.

“As per the data we have, there have been around 40,300 probes in the last four to five days,” Yadav said, adding that these searches were primarily classified under three categories.

An advisory issued by the Maharashtra cyber wing on Tuesday stated that a fake email ID could be used for phishing attacks with the subject line – ‘Free Covid-19 testing for all residents of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad’.

Muslim Koser, co-founder of Volon Cyber Security, said, “Whenever there are any disputes between two countries, a corresponding attack on the digital space has been seen… last month, during the India-Nepal boundary issue, a person claiming to be a Nepalese hacktivist had released Aadhaar data on the dark web. There is also a sharp rise in cyber attacks between Pakistan and India on August 14 and 15…”

