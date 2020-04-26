In 40 hotspots of Noida, 17 red while 10 turn green

Till Friday, a majority of the cases appeared to have no travel history or symptoms in the last 14 days, officials said. (Representational Photo) Till Friday, a majority of the cases appeared to have no travel history or symptoms in the last 14 days, officials said. (Representational Photo)

With 80 per cent asymptomatic cases in Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has demarcated hotspots on the basis of case frequency. According to officials, there are 40 hotspots in the city out of which 17 have been deemed red zones while 13 are orange zones and 10 green zones. On Saturday, three more persons tested positive, taking the tally to 112, with 59 people having been discharged so far.

“The zones have been divided as per the number of cases that have come up in the particular hotspot in the last few days. For eg. a hotspot is a red zone if there has been in the last 14 days and an area is deemed green zone if there has been no case in the last 28 days. We have made considerable progress since the number of cured patients is more than the number of active cases. Intensive screening will continue in impacted areas,” said Suhaas L Y, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The red zones are – Supertech in Sector 74, Gamma 1, Sector 20, 15, 19, 34, 45, 55, Kakrala Village in Sector 80, Kulsera and Achea in Greater Noida, Skytech Marriot in Sector 76, Eldeco Utopia 93B, Kendriya Vihar Sector 82 and JJ Colonies in Sector 5 & 8. The areas including Sector 78 and Sector 100 where the first few cases linked to the fire safety firm in Sector 135 came up, have managed to control the spread and are now green zones, officials said.

Till Friday, a majority of the cases appeared to have no travel history or symptoms in the last 14 days, officials said. A separate facility of 500 beds has been set up for the asymptomatic positive patients since they do not require intensive medical treatment but need to kept away from the public. According to officials, intensive screening and surveying is on in the red zones and families are being tracked for possible infections.

