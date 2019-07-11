In 3rd phase of rural roads, 1.25-lakh km to be consolidated

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to build all-weather roads to villages across the country.

This phase involves consolidation of 1.25-lakh km of existing rural roads connecting villages to rural agricultural markets, higher secondary schools and hospitals, the government said in a statement.

Plastic waste will also be used during work on these roads, it stated.

The cost of the project, to be implemented by 2024- 25, is estimated at Rs 80,250 crore, of which the states’ share will be Rs 26,450 crore. Roads constructed under the scheme are also mandated to be maintained properly, and the Centre will sign memorandums of understanding with the states for PMGSY 3 for the states to provide “adequate funds for maintenance of roads constructed under” under the scheme even after the five-year construction maintenance period, the statement said.

States will be asked to ensure roadside plantations along these roads, for which funds from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and other Central and State schemes will be used, the government stated.

Single tribunal for river water disputes: The Cabinet also approved a Bill to establish a single tribunal with multiple benches to replace the nine tribunals in the country for inter-state river water disputes. The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will provide for a two-year deadline to adjudicate the cases, the government stated.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said that recommendations of the Standing Committee have been taken into consideration in the new Bill.

Benefits for RPF: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will get Organised Group ‘A’ status and benefits of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation with effect from January 1, 2006, and the Non-Functional Selection Grade effective June 6, 2000, as decided by the Cabinet based on a proposal of the Railway Board.