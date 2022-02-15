In 2012, KVs introduced new scarf pattern for Muslim girls

THE MINISTRY of Human Resource Development had on July 4, 2012, announced the adoption of a “new uniform pattern” by the Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

For the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry, now known as Ministry of Education, the change in dress code for its students was a first since its inception in 1963.

Among the changes were new patterns for scarf and turban. “Scarf with red hemming for Muslim girls matching with the lower,” was among the changes approved by the KVS Board of Governors in its 92nd meeting on May 18, 2012.

In a statement issued through the Press Information Bureau, the HRD Ministry had described the new design as an attempt to add a contemporary touch to the uniform along with “a unique identity to its students, keeping in mind the comfort and the cost factors”.

Checks were introduced for both boys and girls. For girls in classes IX-XII, trousers were introduced, phasing out salwars.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and the Union Ministry of Textiles helped create the new uniform.

There are 14.35 lakh students – 6.55 lakh girls and 7.79 lakh boys – enrolled with the 1,248 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

While latest category wise enrolment figures are not available, in 2015, out of 12.09 lakh students then enrolled in the Kendriya Vidyalayas, 56,719 were Muslims, including 23,621 girls.

Responding to a Lok Sabha question on the new dress code on August 8, 2012, the HRD Ministry had said that the “government has no role to play in the prescription of uniform for the students of Kendriya Vidyalayas”.

“This is done by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) themselves which is an autonomous body. However, KVS has informed that they have introduced a new uniform for its students so as to give a distinct identity. The dress code has been changed for the first time after 1963.”