In 100-day message, PM Modi cites ‘big change’ in J&K, invokes ‘ISRO spirit’

Terming “the 130 crore people of India” as the “inspiration” behind the major decisions taken during the first 100 days of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said work had started towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

Addressing the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally in poll-bound Haryana’s Rohtak, Modi also made a mention of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2, saying that while the country had known sportsman spirit so far, it had now found “ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) spirit”.

Towards the end of his nearly 50-minute-long speech, Modi talked about the mission, which met with a major setback in the early hours of September 7 when it lost contact with a lander headed for the surface of the moon. “In those 100 seconds after 1.50 am, I experienced something. I saw how one incident kept the entire country awake, it brought the country together. I want to say that like sportsman spirit, we have ISRO spirit. The country is not ready to accept negativity today. The country has changed the parameters of success and failure. Ab desh purusharth ki puja karta hai, parakram ki puja karta hai, ab desh parivartan ki astha ko leke chal pada hai (The country now honours showing of might, projection of strength, and has started moving forward with faith of change),” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Modi said, “In the last 100 days, the country and the world have seen that every challenge, be it decades old or of the future, India today challenges every challenge. We know how to take on challenges. Be it Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, or the deepening water crisis, 130 crore Indians have started looking for new solutions. Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh mein, ek nayi soch ke saath, unke sapne aur akankshaon ko poora karne main hum jud gaye hain (We are working to fulfill the dreams, aspirations of the people of J&K, Ladakh, with new thinking).”

Last month, the Modi government had abrogated Article 370 giving special status to J&K, soon after putting it under a lockdown, which entered its 35th day on Sunday.

“These 100 days have been of development, trust, and big changes in the country. These 100 days have been of decision, dedication and good intentions. Whatever major decisions we have taken, the inspiration has come from the 130 crore Indians,” Modi said.

Going on to take a jibe at the Opposition without naming anyone, he said, “In the last 100 days some people are clueless as to how to react… It’s as if the poll defeat has numbed them and turned their minds blank.”

He said the government had made laws on agriculture, issues related to national security while also securing the rights of Muslim women.

“To strengthen the economy and banking sector, we have come up with roadmaps. In the coming days we will reap the benefits of those steps.”

Modi showered praises on the Manohar Lal Khattar government, expressing confidence that it would return to power with a bigger mandate. He said that Khattar had seen what he himself had gone through when he first became the chief minister of Gujarat, when “all kinds of things” were said about him. Some say Namohar, some say Manohar, one name includes both,” he said.

Khattar and Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala were among those present.