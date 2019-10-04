Imran Khan’s provocative language doesn’t behove office he holds: MEA

Condemning the “provocative and irresponsible” statements by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Friday said Khan is unaware of how international relations are conducted and that his comments do not behove the post he holds.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said this while responding to a question on the call for a march, to protest India’s move, from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the Line of Control (LoC), which has been backed by Pakistan’s military.

Last month, Khan during a rally, had said he knew that a majority of the youth in PoK wanted to stage the march to the LoC. However, he asked them to defer it until he raises the issue at the UN General Assembly on September 27.

“This is not the first time that such statements have come from Pakistan. Pakistan’s prime minister holds a high constitutional office. He has given such statements even before. You have heard his statements even in the UNGA… such provocative and irresponsible language he has used. We condemn this,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

At the UNGA, Khan had raised the Kashmir issue and demanded that India must lift the “inhuman curfew” in Kashmir and release all “political prisoners”. Khan devoted half of his address to the Kashmir issue, warning that if there’s face-off between two nuclear-armed neighbours, the consequences would be far beyond their borders.

“I think he is not unaware of how international relations are conducted. On that basis, he gives such statements. He had given an open call for Jihad against India. This is not a normal behaviour,” Kumar said.

The MEA spokesperson also said, “We have been saying that Pakistan and its leaders should a behave like a normal neighbouring country. They usually do not do that. We don’t expect that but sometimes we do that since we are neighbours. As far as their call of violating some other country’s territorial integrity is concerned, it does not behove the office he holds.”

Reacting to Pakistan’s claim of 58 nations backing it on Kashmir, Kumar said it has not been able to produce the list of the nations. “Sometimes they kind of make up the number which they did. When people are asking them to show the list, they do not have it,” he said.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated ever since New Delhi scrapped the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by diluting the Article 370 of Constitution.