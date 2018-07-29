Imran Khan’s friendship offer pre-mature: BJP on Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah’s appeal to PM

BJP terms Pakistan’s premier-designate Imran Khan’s friendship offer as pre-mature. (AP Photo/File) BJP terms Pakistan’s premier-designate Imran Khan’s friendship offer as pre-mature. (AP Photo/File)

The state unit of BJP in Jammu on Sunday described PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Pakistan’s premier-designate Imran Khan’s friendship offer as pre-mature, saying that instead of jumping the gun they must leave the decision to the Government of India, which is equally concerned about improving relations with Pakistan for a stable and peaceful South Asia.

Pointing out that both the Kashmiri leaders took a casual victory speech of Imran Khan ‘seriously’, BJP state spokesperson Brigadier (retired) Anil Gupta in a press statement in Jammu said, “the speech cannot be treated as policy statement though he had used the national media to address the nation much against the norms of the Election Commission of Pakistan.”

The BJP leader added that Imran Khan enjoys the support of all-powerful Pakistan Army and ISI, which are believed to be the reason behind the meteoric rise and splendid electoral performance of his political outfit Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) in the most crucial Punjab province.

The inference is very clear and loud that the shots will be called by the Army after formation of the new government, asserted Brig Gupta, adding that going by the content of the speech, the inevitable influence of ISI is obvious. In his entire speech Imran Khan did not utter a single word about terror that has become the hallmark of his country, which is universally referred to as “global factory of jihadi terror,” he said.

“It is obvious that he is not interested in removing the tag of Atanakistan and wants to continue with terrorism as an instrument of state policy as hitherto fore,” he said.

Pointing out that Imran Khan in the past has praised the dubious attempt of ISI to mainstream terror, the BJP leader asked both Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah that with this mind-set of his, how do they expect the Indian prime minister to extend the hand of friendship.

