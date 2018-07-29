Imran Khan using Modi’s words a matter of pride: Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel. Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana. Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel. Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana.

Days after Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan said “take one step and we will take two” while commenting on the Kashmir issue, Madhya Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel on Saturday said that the words used by the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were those once used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was at the helm of affairs in Gujarat.

Inaugurating a “Vatsalysadham” at Vijarkhi in Jamnagar district, Patel said, “Imran Khan will become the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Have you heard him speak? If you take one step, I will take two. Whose words are these? Try to remember. When Narendrabhai was here, he used to say it that if you take one step, then I will take 10 steps forward. It should be a matter of pride for us. When such men of other countries use Narendrabhai’s words.”

Reacting to Patel’s comments, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said, “It is surprising that Modi’s shishya (disciple) is appreciating Imran Khan of Pakistan; a country that sends terrorists to India. Anandiben’s comments are not in favour of India. Modi invited (former Pakistan PM) Nawaz Sharif to India and Anandiben is praising Imran Khan.” ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App