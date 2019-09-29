Imran on RSS: BJP seeks apology, Congress says Pakistan PM given undue importance

The BJP on Saturday sought an apology from the Congress after Pakistan PM Imran Khan in his UN speech said that the erstwhile Congress home minister had stated that the RSS was training terrorists in its camps. The Congress attacked the BJP for giving undue importance to Khan’s speech and asked whose agenda was being served — “Mother India’s or Imran Khan’s”.

“What is astounding is that there are certain people with vested interests who are deeming it fit to give importance to the statements of a person who does not even know if Modi-ji is the PM or President of India. It may suit the agenda of an enemy nation like Pakistan to give credence to the statements of its PM Mr Imran Khan, but for the BJP and certain segments of the media to be publicising Imran Khan’s statements is extremely devious to say the least,” a Congress statement said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked the Congress for “helping Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in maligning India’s image” at the UN. Patra referred to Khan’s reference to the Congress in his speech while attacking the RSS. Khan had said that the erstwhile Congress Home Minister had said that RSS had been training terrorists in its camps. Patra sought an apology from former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

The Congress said Khan had been given a befitting reply at the UN by Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra and that the party stands by it. “As far as Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s speech is concerned, it was replied to, in an erudite, to-the-point manner by our young First Secretary at the permanent Indian Mission at UN, Ms Vidisha Maitra. The entire Nation as indeed the Congress party stands by the reply furnished by her and the Government of India,” the Congress statement said. It said the party was waiting for the Prime Minister to return and tell the nation about his trip to the US and UN General Assembly. “We will react after that,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Rainvder Sharma urged the Centre and local administration to consider the “genuine demands” of the business community in J&K. He said Jammu and Kashmir is under various kinds of restrictions leading to the “worst kind” of economic slowdown. “This kind of attitude of the central government is quite unfortunate and disappointing for everyone,” he said.