‘Time for Imran Khan to ‘walk the talk’ on terrorism’: Indian leaders react to Pak PM’s remarks on Pulwama

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement Tuesday saying his country has nothing to do with the Pulwama terror attack and was open to any investigation, leaders from Opposition parties in India have lashed out at him saying he needs to ‘to walk the talk’ on terrorism.

Challenging Khan’s statement, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari told The Indian Express, “This is like a two-headed snake. While one head continues to bite India, the other head makes sanctimonious noises about talking….If Imran Khan is serious about what he is saying then he should first hand over Masood Azhar to India.” Read MEA’s response to Imran Khan’s statement

The Congress leader also said that Maulana Masood Azhar and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had helped Khan become the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his support to them is not surprising.

Khan had asserted that the country wanted stability. Hailing the concept of ‘Naya Pakistan’, he said in a pre-recorded message, “We do not benefit by attacking India. It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian government that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan.”

Despite Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mahmood claiming responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack, Khan accused that India was blaming Pakistan government over the attack, “without any evidence”. He also demanded proof from India for the recent terror attack and had said that appropriate action would be taken if ‘evidence were found against anyone from Pakistan’.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh further nudging on Congress’ earlier statements, questioned what proof was Khan demanding as Masood Azhar, the mastermind behind JeM initiated terror attacks with the help of ISI, was sitting in Bahawalpur in Pakistan. Singh said, “Imran is a `Courtesy ISI’ prime minister, so how else can one expect him to react. Time to walk the talk.”

Dear @ImranKhanPTI you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur & masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can’t let us know, we’ll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk. pic.twitter.com/Zct6I7QieY — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 19, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Twitter that Pakistan was not being blamed without any evidence. Hitting back at Khan’s assurance for action, she said, “Disagree. Pathankot dossier was given to them (Pakistan) but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators. Time to walk the talk.”

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore alleged that security agencies have ‘strong evidence’ on Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack which has already been clearly conveyed to the neighbouring country.

Rathore while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Delhi, was quoted as saying to news agency PTI: “The security and investigative agencies have strong evidence regarding this (Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack) and it has been clearly conveyed to them.”

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been under the gun to file his resignation over his statements in favour of Khan in the wake of the attacks was trolled by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh as he urged Sidhu to convince his “friend” and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act against terrorists.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu ji apne dost Imran bhai ko samjhaiye. Uskii vajah se aap ko gali padh rahi hai (Convince your friend Imran. You (Sidhu) are getting abused because of him),” Digvijay Singh said in a series of tweets today.