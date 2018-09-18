Imran Khan propped up by Pakistan army: V K Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh. Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh.

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Monday said the army still rules Pakistan despite Imran Khan’s election as the new Prime Minister, and it remains to be seen whether “the person” will be able to bring about a change. India, he said, is adopting a “wait and watch” approach after the installation of a new government in Pakistan.

Responding to a question on incidents of infiltration at the border after a change of government in Pakistan, he said without naming Khan, “Did you all expect a change? I don’t know. After all, the person has been propped up by the (Pakistan) army. The army still rules (in Pakistan). So, let’s wait and watch how things go — whether the person remains under army control or doesn’t remain under its control.”

Dialogue with Pakistan can take place only if the environment is “conducive”, the minister said on the sidelines of the opening of a two-day conference — Smart Border Management — organised by FICCI.

Referring to reports of proposals to open the Kartarpur border crossing for Sikh pilgrims, Singh said India has “not received any proposal” from Pakistan to open the route.

