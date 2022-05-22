Despite US pressure India bought cheap oil from Russia: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan hails Modi govt’s decision to cut excise on fuel

After the Centre announced that it was reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to purchase cheap oil from Russia despite pressure from the United States.

“Despite being part of the Quad, India withstood US pressure and bought cheap oil from Russia to facilitate its people,” Imran Khan tweeted on Saturday. “Our government was trying to achieve this through an independent foreign policy.”

Weeks after he was ousted as prime minister of Pakistan following a no-confidence vote, Khan said that this government, too, was working towards buying discounted Russian oil to “provide relief to the masses”.

After retail inflation surged to an eight-year high this month, the Centre Saturday announced a series of measures — including a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the cut in excise duty on fuel has a revenue implication of Rs 1 lakh crore a year and urged state governments to follow suit.