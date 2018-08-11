Pakistan PM-elect Imran Khan invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for swearing-in

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo) Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who would be swearing in as Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18, has personally invited Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for the ceremony.

Sidhu told the Indian Express that Khan called him up last evening to invite him. His call was followed by an email by PTI chairman secretariat inviting Sidhu formally.

The former cricketer said that he has sent the invite to Union Home Ministry and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. “I am going to attend the ceremony if there is no objection by the union government and Punjab CM,” said Sidhu.

After the PTI party emerged victorious on July 26, winning 116 of the 270 seats, Khan stressed that the blame game needs to stop between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and Balochistan. In his address to Pakistan, he said: “If India takes one step towards us, we will take two steps toward them…but at least (we) need a start. Right now, it is one-sided where India is constantly just blaming us.”

Khan’s public statement had followed India’s engagement with his team through the High Commission in Islamabad.

