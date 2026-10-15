Imran Khan, the pookie who won’t play by the script

From the soft-boy charm of 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' to his appearance at a Mumbai protest, Imran Khan's unexpected return to the spotlight has given a new generation another reason to root for him as well as a diktat to leave India.

Written by: Alaka Sahani
4 min readMumbaiOct 15, 2026 03:18 PM IST
Imran Khan detained Mumbai CJPImran Khan's detention following his participation in a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai has earned the actor a fresh wave of admirers.
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Actor Imran Khan, Gen Z’s latest object of “simping”, has reportedly been asked to leave India. The directive, issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), requires Khan to leave the country by October 28, following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on Saturday. Khan, who was detained by the police during the protest, posted a selfie from inside a police van with the caption: “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

The incident earned the actor a fresh wave of admirers, charmed by his wit and nonchalance. Fans rallied behind the “unpretentious” and “relatable” star, posting messages such as “Simping nahi rukhni chahiye” (the simping shouldn’t stop) on social media. Khan, who was detained with his girlfriend Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan, also speake to a protester on camera. He said: “True art will have an individual artist’s point of view embedded within it. As part of human nature, we are going to have opinions and perspectives that we hold through ourselves. If you can’t stand by your opinions and if you don’t pour your own heart into the art, your art has no value”.

A while ago, Khan made an unexpected comeback as a pop-culture personality, riding a wave of adulation from younger audiences who have embraced him as their latest crush. Much of this renewed affection can be traced to his on-screen characters, particularly Jai Rathod in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008). A new generation of viewers has embraced Jai as the quintessential green flag — the emotionally available, gentle, dependable man who stands apart from the muscular, macho hero.

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In the film, Jai steers clear of confrontation, even as his free-spirited best friend Aditi (Genelia D’Souza) is often quick to jump into a fight. His sensitivity and refusal to resort to aggression have found a fresh audience, making him a soft-boy icon.

Imran Khan detained CJP Mumbai After being detained by the police, actor Imran Khan posted a selfie from inside a police van with the caption: “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”
Also Read | Imran Khan asked to leave India: What powers does govt have over OCI cardholders?

Before his organic return to the limelight, aided by fan memes and nostalgia posts on social media, the actor had retreated into the background after the box-office failure of Katti Batti (2015) and his divorce from Avantika Malik in 2019. Born into Bollywood lineage, Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan and director-producer Mansoor Khan, and the grandson of director-producer Nasir Hussain. He was born in 1983 in Madison, Wisconsin, United States to Anil Pal, a software engineer, and Nuzhat Khan, a psychologist and daughter of Hussain. When Khan was quite young his parents divorced and he moved to Mumbai with his mother.

After doing a filmmaking course in Los Angeles and receiving acting training in Mumbai, he debuted in writer-director Abbas Tyrewala’s film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Following its success, he acted in a bunch of movies such as Kidnap (2008) and Luck (2009). The viewers, however, mostly remember him for his romantic comedies such as I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012). He also acted in an edgy action comedy thriller Delhi Belly (2011), which subversed typical Bollywood tropes.

Also Read | Told to leave India over anti-CEC protest, actor Imran Khan heads to Bombay High Court

Even though in 2013 he acted in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, none of them brought him box-office success.

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More than a decade later, one of the biggest moments of Khan’s life comes when he extended his support to protesters and not because of a carefully managed celebrity image-building exercise. It shows how easily he could let go of his screen persona to mingle with the crowd. GenZ’s decision for ‘simping’ over him was driven by the love for the star they have newly discovered and getting to know him as someone who takes a stand.

Waiting to see Imran ‘Jai’ Khan make another comeback.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism. Expertise & Accolades In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023. Global Industry Leadership Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies: Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema. Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends. Focus & Vision Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More

 

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