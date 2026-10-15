Imran Khan, the pookie who won’t play by the script

Actor Imran Khan, Gen Z’s latest object of “simping”, has reportedly been asked to leave India. The directive, issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), requires Khan to leave the country by October 28, following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on Saturday. Khan, who was detained by the police during the protest, posted a selfie from inside a police van with the caption: “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

The incident earned the actor a fresh wave of admirers, charmed by his wit and nonchalance. Fans rallied behind the “unpretentious” and “relatable” star, posting messages such as “Simping nahi rukhni chahiye” (the simping shouldn’t stop) on social media. Khan, who was detained with his girlfriend Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan, also speake to a protester on camera. He said: “True art will have an individual artist’s point of view embedded within it. As part of human nature, we are going to have opinions and perspectives that we hold through ourselves. If you can’t stand by your opinions and if you don’t pour your own heart into the art, your art has no value”.