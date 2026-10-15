Imran Khan, the pookie who won’t play by the script

4 min readMumbaiOct 15, 2026 03:18 PM IST
Actor Imran Khan, Gen Z’s latest object of “simping”, has reportedly been asked to leave India. The directive, issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), requires Khan to leave the country by October 28, following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on Saturday. Khan, who was detained by the police during the protest, posted a selfie from inside a police van with the caption: “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”
The incident earned the actor a fresh wave of admirers, charmed by his wit and nonchalance. Fans rallied behind the “unpretentious” and “relatable” star, posting messages such as “Simping nahi rukhni chahiye” (the simping shouldn’t stop) on social media. Khan, who was detained with his girlfriend Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan, also speake to a protester on camera. He said: “True art will have an individual artist’s point of view embedded within it. As part of human nature, we are going to have opinions and perspectives that we hold through ourselves. If you can’t stand by your opinions and if you don’t pour your own heart into the art, your art has no value”.
A while ago, Khan made an unexpected comeback as a pop-culture personality, riding a wave of adulation from younger audiences who have embraced him as their latest crush. Much of this renewed affection can be traced to his on-screen characters, particularly Jai Rathod in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008). A new generation of viewers has embraced Jai as the quintessential green flag — the emotionally available, gentle, dependable man who stands apart from the muscular, macho hero.
In the film, Jai steers clear of confrontation, even as his free-spirited best friend Aditi (Genelia D’Souza) is often quick to jump into a fight. His sensitivity and refusal to resort to aggression have found a fresh audience, making him a soft-boy icon.
After being detained by the police, actor Imran Khan posted a selfie from inside a police van with the caption: “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”
Before his organic return to the limelight, aided by fan memes and nostalgia posts on social media, the actor had retreated into the background after the box-office failure of Katti Batti (2015) and his divorce from Avantika Malik in 2019. Born into Bollywood lineage, Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan and director-producer Mansoor Khan, and the grandson of director-producer Nasir Hussain. He was born in 1983 in Madison, Wisconsin, United States to Anil Pal, a software engineer, and Nuzhat Khan, a psychologist and daughter of Hussain. When Khan was quite young his parents divorced and he moved to Mumbai with his mother.
After doing a filmmaking course in Los Angeles and receiving acting training in Mumbai, he debuted in writer-director Abbas Tyrewala’s film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Following its success, he acted in a bunch of movies such as Kidnap (2008) and Luck (2009). The viewers, however, mostly remember him for his romantic comedies such as I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012). He also acted in an edgy action comedy thriller Delhi Belly (2011), which subversed typical Bollywood tropes.
Even though in 2013 he acted in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, none of them brought him box-office success.
Story continues below this ad
More than a decade later, one of the biggest moments of Khan’s life comes when he extended his support to protesters and not because of a carefully managed celebrity image-building exercise. It shows how easily he could let go of his screen persona to mingle with the crowd. GenZ’s decision for ‘simping’ over him was driven by the love for the star they have newly discovered and getting to know him as someone who takes a stand.
Waiting to see Imran ‘Jai’ Khan make another comeback.