On Imran Khan attack, India says keeping close eye on developments

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was shot at during a rally in Gujranwala, Wazirabad on Thursday evening.

Shots were fired at Khan’s reception camp in the Gujranwala town, multiple local news channels reported. Khan, who was reported to be out of danger, was shot in the leg when he was leading a protest march towards Islamabad.

“It is a development that just took place. We’re closely keeping an eye on and we’ll continue to monitor ongoing developments,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said regarding the incident.

#WATCH | “It’s a development that just took place. We’re closely keeping an eye on and we’ll continue to monitor ongoing developments,” says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on firing on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan wherein he too is injured pic.twitter.com/yx5G5f7D9b — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Reacting to the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing in Gujranula and called for an immediate report on the incident. Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and the Chief Secretary of Punjab.