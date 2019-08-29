Come out for 30 minutes on Friday in solidarity with Kashmiris: Imran Khan to Pakistanis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday urged the people of his country to come out on roads tomorrow and show solidarity with Kashmiris and against India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Khan took to Twitter and mentioned a particular time he wanted people to come out.

“I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon -12.30 pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in IOK a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them & against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew,” he wrote on Twitter.

In his address to the nation on Monday, Khan had said he will raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including during his address at the UN General Assembly in New York next month.

Khan used words like “fascist” and “ethnic cleansing” in his tweets today, claiming that the Modi government’s agenda is to illegally annex IOK (India Occupied Kashmir).

“The daily injuring & killing of Kashmiri civilians, incl women & children – all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi Govt. & it’s illegal annexation of IOK. The plan to change demography of IOK is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention,” he further wrote on the microblogging site.

In his third tweet, Khan has asked all Pakistanis to show their solidarity for half an hour. Notably, people from Muslim community hold a congregational prayer every Friday, also know as Jummah prayers.

“We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow stop whatever you are doing & come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people,” he said.

In a show of strength today, Pakistan also test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Ghaznavi’, capable of delivering multiple warheads up to 290 km. This comes amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.