Imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra unfortunate: Fadnavis

The imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra was an unfortunate development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued late evening, Fadnavis said: “In the 2019 Assembly Elections, people gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, Rashtirya Samaj Party, Republican Party of India, Ryat Kranti and Shiv Sangram. Despite the mandate, a government could not be formed. The political developments led to President’s rule, which is unfortunate.”

“Today, there are many issues confronting the state of Maharashtra. The most critical and important relates to farmers, who are reeling under hardships following massive crop loss due to unseasonal rain,” Fadnavis added.

The former chief minister said the political instability could also adversely affect investments in the state, which were taking it on a path of economic growth.

“In the absence of a government, the daily functioning of the state will be impacted, which will ultimately hurt the larger wellbeing of the people. Therefore, it is my ardent appeal to all political parties that they seriously consider these developments and work towards giving a stable government to the state,” he added.