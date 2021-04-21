Import duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials waived off

Remdesivir is being used in the treatment of coronavirus, as infections are mounting in the country.

The government on Tuesday waived customs duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used to make the antiviral drug. The move would help augment domestic availability and reduce cost of the injection. Remdesivir is being used in the treatment of coronavirus, as infections are mounting in the country.

The Department of Revenue, in a notification, said “the central government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest to do, hereby exempts the goods…when imported into India, from the whole of the duty of customs leviable”.

The items on which the duty has been waived include Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), injection Remdesivir, and beta Cyclodextrin used in manufacture of Remdesivir. This import duty exemption would remain in force till October 31 this year.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “In line with PM @NarendraModi’s priority to ensure affordable medical care for COVID-19 patients, imports of Remdesivir API, injection and specific inputs have been made import duty free. This should increase supply and reduce cost thus providing relief to patients.”