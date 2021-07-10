Implementing NEP on the ground top agenda: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan’s top priority as the country’s new education minister is rolling out the new National Education Policy (NEP) on the ground. On Friday, he is learned to have reviewed the progress of the policy’s implementation along with Ministers of State Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Speaking to reporters a day after he took charge of the ministry, Pradhan said, “We came here with certain promises and we want to take everyone along and win their trust. Our primary agenda is to ensure the implementation of the policy (NEP) at the ground level. I have found out that many policies are already being implemented… We want to ensure that the implementation is done properly on ground.”

He is learned to have interacted with heads of autonomous institutions such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to familiarise himself with the education sector and understand the progress so far in the implementation of the new NEP.

After his meetings he told the media, “Today, we discussed the way forward for ensuring a bright future for the 30 crore-plus students across the country and in achieving the objectives of the NEP in a time-bound manner. I am committed to implement the policy on ground and take forward the measures already taken by my predecessors.”

Pradhan said he is thankful for being entrusted with a ministry that was once headed by a heavyweight like Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad. He pitched marrying skill and education for better implementation of policies. Pradhan also holds the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship portfolio, while Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is also the MoS for External Affairs.

“Education and external affairs have a strong link and Singh’s (MoS) involvement at the MEA will be beneficial for both the ministries and students,” he said, while explaining that the Indian youth can be categorised into three categories — in formal education, anganwadi system and those who could be part of the skill force.