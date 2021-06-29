Implement ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme for migrants till July 31: Supreme Court

Migrant labourers at Anand Vihar bus terminal in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed states, Union Territories to implement the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme till July 31 and that they “must run community kitchens to feed the migrants till the end of the pandemic”. It also ordered the Centre to provide dry ration for free distribution among migrant workers till the situation eases

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah had on June 11 reserved its judgment on pleas of activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar seeking the implementation of welfare measures for migrant workers hit hard again by the curbs imposed during the second wave of COVID-19.

The bench directed the Centre to develop a portal with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for registration of unorganised sector workers for granting them the benefits of welfare schemes by July 31.

Earlier on May 24, the top court had termed “very slow” the process of registration of unorganised workers and had directed authorities to provide dry ration and make operational community kitchens for migrant workers stranded throughout the country amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections and consequent curbs, the activists have said in their plea that the problems faced by migrant workers during the lockdown in 2020 have persisted over the past year due to the continued economic distress and now have got aggravated on account of fresh restrictions, curfews and lockdowns being imposed in many states to control the spread of COVID.