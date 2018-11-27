ImplantFiles – Medical bazaar gone wrong: breast implant surgeries in Delhi flats

NARELA, WITH its narrow bylanes is an industrial neighbourhood on the north-west outskirts of Delhi, the unlikeliest of places to house a clinic that conducts breast implant surgeries. But it is here, on the first floor of a building, that K D Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Centre has an operation theatre and a patient ward. And thriving, if you ask the centre’s manager who admits that breast implant surgeries are conducted here for around Rs 50,000 each.

Nothing illustrates more powerfully what’s wrong with the medical device bazaar in India than the breast surgery market boom. No one is checking the implants for safety; and, shame and stigma prevent patients from reporting the gruesome aftermath of what has gone wrong.