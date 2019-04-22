Imphal, Indian Navy’s advanced guided missile destroyer, launched in Mumbai

The Indian Navy launched guided missile destroyer Imphal, the third ship under Project 15-B, at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai on April 20. It has been named after the Battle of Imphal and Kohima that were fought 75 years ago.

In keeping with naval traditions, Reena Lanba, wife of Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and president of Navy Wives Welfare Association, broke a coconut on the ship’s bow to launch the ship.

@makeinindia Yard 12706 (Imphal) launched by Adm Sunil Lanba CNS & Mrs Reena Lanba President Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) at a glittering ceremony held at M/s Mazagon Docks Ltd Mumbai this afternoon @Cmdmdl @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia @DefProdnIndia pic.twitter.com/4VYESt07A3 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 20, 2019

Imphal has a length of 163 metres and 17.4 metres at the beam and a displacement of 7.300 tonnes, which are propelled by four gas turbines to achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots. Like the previously launched warships Vishakhapatnam and Marmugao, Imphal can also carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

According to Navy’s statement, the enhanced stealth features have been achieved through the shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings which make these ships difficult to detect.

These ships are packed with the state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including multi-functional surveillance radars and vertically launched missile system for long distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Lanba while speaking at the launch said he was very much satisfied with the fleet the Indian Navy currently has. “We have a long-term perspective plan and we’re going to induct more and more submarines, aircraft in coming days as part of that plan,” Admiral Lanba told PTI.

In 2011, the government had sanctioned four 15B ships at the cost of Rs 29,700 crores. The first ship of the project, guided-missile destroyer ‘Visakhapatnam’, was launched on April 20 in 2015. The delivery of Visakhapatnam (2015) and Mormugao warships (2016) will start in April 2021 and will go on till 2024.

