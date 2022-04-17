Impact of Russia-Ukraine war on Army Commanders’ meet agenda

The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on India will be among the topics of discussion during the five-day Army Commanders’ Conference beginning Monday in the national capital. The conference will be addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 21.

“During the conference, the senior leadership of the Indian Army will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans,” a Defence Ministry statement said. “Discussions on aspects pertaining to infrastructure development in border areas, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of niche tech and assessment on any impact of the Russia-Ukraine war are also scheduled.”

The prolonged Russian-Ukraine war is likely to have implications for India’s defence equipment procurement in the light of Western sanctions against Russia. India is said to be dependent on Russia for defence procurement.

Early this month, while addressing a gathering of IAF officers in Hyderabad, Defence Minister Singh had flagged the issue.

“These days, there have been challenges in ensuring supply lines. External situation has affected the serviceability of critical weapons and equipment. Therefore, we are leaving no stone unturned to achieve self-reliance. Earlier, the country was dependent on imports from other countries to bolster the defence sector. This government believes in strengthening our own shoulders to protect ourselves. We are making sure that India is not dependent on anyone,” Singh had said.

Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event, which is held in April and October every year. According to the Defence Ministry, the conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

“Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands will be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the Indian Army. As part of the conference, Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will be organised,” the statement said.

On April 21, the Defence Minister will also interact with the senior commanders. “The conference is also a formal forum for senior leadership of Indian Army to interact with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence during the MoD Interaction Session,” the statement said.