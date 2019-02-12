Immigration point designated for Kartarpur

The Union Home Ministry on Monday designated Dera Baba Nanak land post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, which will be the exit and entry point for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, as an authorised immigration checkpoint.

In a notification, the ministry stated that anyone with valid travel documents can exit or enter through the post.

“In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central government hereby designates Dera Baba Nanak Land Check Post of District Gurdaspur, Punjab State as an authorised Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers,” the notification stated.

Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh, in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there.