Immediate action…if party discipline broken: Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting CAA

BSP supremo Mayawati Sunday suspended party MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Ramabai Parihar for supporting the new Citizenship Amendment Act.

The legislator from Patharia assembly seat in Damoh district had lauded the amendment saying it was long due and only a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have taken such a decision. Her position was in stark contrast to the party’s stand on the contentious act.

In a tweet, Mayawati said Ramabai has been suspended for supporting the CAA and she has been barred from taking part in party activities. “BSP is a disciplined party and if it is broken, immediate action is taken against MP / MLA etc. of the party. In the same order, BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patheria in MP has suspended her from the party for supporting CAA.”

Claiming that the BSP MLA did not toe the party’s stand, which had voted against the CAA, Mayawati further wrote, “BSP first protested the bill by calling it divisive and unconstitutional, and also voted against it in the Parliament, we even gave a memorandum to the President regarding its withdrawal. However, MLA Parihar supported CAA and even in the past, she had been warned to walk the party line several times.” Rambai was not available for comment.

