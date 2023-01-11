World ‘optimistic’ about Indian economy: PM Modi at launch of Madhya Pradesh investors summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that “optimism” about the Indian economy expressed by various global agencies is driven by the country’s “strong democracy, young demography and political stability”.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Indore, Modi said the state’s role would be crucial in the making of a developed India. Citing observations of several global agencies, such as International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, Modi said institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India.

“This optimism for India is driven by a strong democracy, young demography and political stability. Due to these, India is taking decisions that boost the ease of living and ease of doing business. Even during a once-in-a-century crisis, we took the path of reforms. India has been on the path of ‘reform, transform and perform’ since 2014,” he said.

Modi pointed out that the IMF sees India as a “bright spot” in the global economy, while the World Bank says the country is in a better position to deal with global headwinds than many other countries.

“This is because of India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals,” he added. In its World Economic Outlook released last October, the IMF projected a growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2022 as compared to 8.7 per cent in 2021 for India. Modi said that the optimism is shared by global investors as well. “Even your presence among us reflects this sentiment,” he said.

Business leaders who were present at the inaugural session include Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran, Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali and Adani Enterprises director Pranav Adani.

The two-day summit is being held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore which also hosted the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention that ended Tuesday.

Apart from industrialists, representatives of various industry associations and foreign delegates are expected to participate in the summit.

The primary objective of the event is to showcase the industrial ecosystem of the state, promote state policies, hold consultations with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, and explore collaboration opportunities, according to the Madhya Pradesh government.

“The event will be a platform where global leaders, industrialists and experts come together to share their narratives on emerging markets & trends and ways to harness the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh,” it said in a statement.