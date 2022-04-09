IMD’s Twitter handle hacked

The India Metrological Department’s (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday evening and efforts were on to restore it, officials said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India. “The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it,” IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The hacker after getting into the account posted and pinned a tweet regarding an NFT trading event. The tweeted posted in a thread has tagged several thousand accounts about an hour ago.

In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours! Claim Your Beanz

🔗 https://t.co/t40jmy6f0l Take the red bean fren 🉐 pic.twitter.com/UDOBxWXfy4 — . (@Indiametdept) April 9, 2022

