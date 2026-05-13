IMD’s new AI weather forecasts will tell farmers when it will rain within a 1-km area

Weather scientists said that the newly developed products will significantly help manage and plan agriculture, water resource management,

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday launched two advanced, Artificial Intelligence-based weather forecasting products for the core monsoon areas, which practice rain-fed agriculture.

This is the first time that the IMD has heavily incorporated AI-based guidance in its forecasting services, which will commence this monsoon season.

Developed by the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), one forecasting product has been specifically developed for Uttar Pradesh. This product incorporates AI and offers a spatial resolution of up to 1 km, meaning rainfall forecasts can now be provided for every 1 km geographical area, making it a highly localised and specific forecast.