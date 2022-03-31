Weather update: Heatwave conditions to continue across North India today, some respite from tomorrow

Heatwave conditions are expected to persist across most of North India on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest weather bulletin. While parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana are set to experience heat spells today, temperatures are likely to drop over the next three days, the IMD predicted.

Meanwhile, heat waves will continue in Telangana and Gujarat over the next two days. The Northeast will experience fairly widespread rainfall during this period, the weather department said. Heavy showers are predicted over parts of West Bengal and Sikkim on April 3.

Scattered rainfall is likely across Southern India — including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka — over the next five days.

The IMD declares a “heatwave” when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A “severe” heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Temperatures crossed the 41-degree mark in parts of the National Capital on Wednesday, the IMD said. Severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist on Thursday as well. IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to “severe” hot weather conditions in northwest India, PTI reported. “The heatwave spell over northwest, central and west India is likely to continue for the next four to five days.”

Heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail in parts of South Bengal over the next two days, the Met department said. Bankura recorded the maximum day temperature on Wednesday at 40 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.

Telangana, too, witnessed a sharp rise in temperature on Wednesday. Adilabad witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Nizamabad and Ramagundam with 41.4 and 41.2 respectively. The IMD has said heatwave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and other districts on April 1 and 2.