Heavy rainfall to lash coastal Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh; IMD issues red alert

The normal date for monsoon to cover the entire country is July 8; this year, it may be close to the normal date or slightly delayed. (File Photo)

With the formation of season’s first depression over the Bay of Bengal, eight states across India’s central and west coast are expected to receive extremely heavy to heavy rainfall over the next two days.

For Monday, IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, and eastern Gujarat. The alert will continue for Tuesday in Konkan and eastern Gujarat while it will be downgraded to ‘orange alert’ in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Maharashtra, which will experience very heavy rainfall (110-200mm in 24 hours) on Tuesday, the IMD said.

Overall, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and eastern Gujarat are likely to experience extremely heavy spells (more than 200mm in 24 hours) during the next two to three days, the IMD has warned.