IMD Weather Today, Rain Forecast Live:(Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

IMD Weather Today, Rain Forecast Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi and forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting. IMD added hailstorms are to be expected in some NCR areas. Winds may reach 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

The IMD said Delhi may record a minimum temperature of 19.4 Celsius and a maximum of 33 degree Celsius, adding daytime temperatures will remain normal, even with the rain.

Story continues below this ad Baramulla flood: Heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir triggered a sudden rise in water levels, trapping 30 students and four teachers in a school hostel in Baramulla district. The Army carried out rescue operations and evacuated all 34 individuals trapped inside the building. Baramulla has received over 70 mm of continuous rainfall in the past 24 hours. Tulail snow avalanche: A snow avalanche was reported in the Tulail area of Bandipora district. No damage has been reported so far. The Tulail area has been experiencing moderate rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches over the past 48 hours as per PTI. Live Updates Mar 31, 2026 06:47 PM IST IMD Weather Today, Rain Forecast Live Updates: 30 students, 4 teachers saved from Baramulla flooded hostel Due to heavy rainfall, Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir saw a sudden rise in water levels in a stream near Watargam area. The sudden rise in water levels flooded a local school hostel, trapping 34 individuals. The Army carried out rescue operations and rescued 30 students and four teachers. (PTI) Mar 31, 2026 06:43 PM IST IMD Weather Today, Rain Forecast Live Updates: Hailstorm warning in NCR areas IMD said some isolated Delhi NCR regions could experience hailstorm on Tuesday. Mar 31, 2026 06:42 PM IST IMD Weather Today, Rain Forecast Live Updates: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi. Delhi is to expect light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightnings. 31/03/2026: 14:50 IST; Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (30-50 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR during next 2 hours..

Hail storm/Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and lightning (40-60 Km/h gusty… pic.twitter.com/imAxkn0bfH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 31, 2026

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