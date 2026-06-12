Western disturbance to bring rain, thunderstorms to Delhi-NCR; IMD issues Yellow alert

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Under the influence of a western disturbance, a wet spell is expected across parts of the northwest on Friday, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms likely in several states, including Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital and surrounding NCR cities for June 12.

For Friday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky over Delhi. Two spells of very light rain to light rain are expected, one during the morning and another in the afternoon/evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

The forecast covers all districts of Delhi as well as adjoining NCR cities such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Weekend outlook

From June 13 to 15, the weather department expects partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of brief spells of light rain or thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds may continue to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph during thunderstorms.

Temperature check

Delhi’s maximum temperature is forecast to remain around 34-36 degree celsius on June 12 and 35-37 degree celsius on June 13, which is actually below normal for this time of year. The mercury is expected to rise gradually thereafter, reaching 37-39 degree celsius by June 14-15 and potentially 39-41 degree celsius by June 17.

The IMD said no heat wave conditions have been recorded over Delhi during this period.

The weather department according to the latest weather bulletin has also warned of thundersquall conditions with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph over parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan on June 12. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

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Northwest forecast

The western disturbance is expected to bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi through June 12, with scattered rain likely to continue over parts of the region through June 17.

Uttarakhand is under a warning for isolated heavy rainfall on June 12, while duststorm is possible over parts of Rajasthan.

Delhi-NCR is set for a cooler-than-usual spell through June 13, with repeated chances of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. While widespread flooding is not indicated, short-duration storms may cause localised disruptions, especially during the morning and evening periods on June 12.