Relief from heatwave for Delhi, humidity likely to rise in Northeast after constant rain: IMD

While heatwave conditions are likely to ease across large parts of northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for the Northeast, warning that some states may experience hot and humid weather from July 2-4.
According to the IMD’s latest heatwave bulletin, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for three days. The Northeast had been receiving monsoon rainfall over the past few days.
The IMD’s seven-day warning map shows that while no heatwave or hot and humid conditions are expected across most parts of the country on Wednesday, a yellow “be aware” alert appears over parts of the Northeast beginning July 2, continuing through July 4 before conditions improve on July 5 and 6. The rest of India remains largely under the green “no warning” category during the forecast period.
The IMD has forecast a 3-5°C drop in maximum temperatures across northwest India until July 2, bringing relief after several days of intense heat. Thereafter, temperatures are expected to remain stable through July 6.
Delhi-NCR got some respite from the extreme heat on Wednesday morning with rain. The relief is likely to continue, with IMD forecasting no heatwave conditions over the next seven days and a steady decline in both day and night temperatures.
According to the IMD’s latest forecast, the national capital is expected to witness a gradual fall of 5-6 degrees Celsius in both maximum and minimum temperatures during the coming week.
Maximum temperatures, which are expected to remain between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius on July 1, are likely to fall to 34-36 degrees Celsius on July 2 and further to 32-34 degrees Celsius on July 3. Temperatures are forecast to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius through July 6, staying below or close to the seasonal normal. Minimum temperatures are also expected to decline from 27-29 degrees Celsius on July 1 to 22-24 degrees Celsius over the following days.
The weather department defines hot and humid conditions as a situation where the maximum temperature remains around 3 degrees Celsius above normal while relative humidity also stays above normal, making outdoor conditions feel significantly more oppressive than the actual air temperature.
Although the warning is not for a heatwave, prolonged exposure to hot and humid weather can lead to dehydration, fatigue and heat-related illnesses, especially among children, the elderly, outdoor workers and people with pre-existing health conditions.
The IMD has advised residents in the affected northeastern states to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wear light and breathable clothing, and remain alert for symptoms of heat stress.