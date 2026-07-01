Relief from heatwave for Delhi, humidity likely to rise in Northeast after constant rain: IMD

According to the IMD's latest heatwave bulletin, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to witness hot and humid conditions for three consecutive days. (Source: Express Archives)

While heatwave conditions are likely to ease across large parts of northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for the Northeast, warning that some states may experience hot and humid weather from July 2-4.

According to the IMD’s latest heatwave bulletin, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for three days. The Northeast had been receiving monsoon rainfall over the past few days.

The IMD’s seven-day warning map shows that while no heatwave or hot and humid conditions are expected across most parts of the country on Wednesday, a yellow “be aware” alert appears over parts of the Northeast beginning July 2, continuing through July 4 before conditions improve on July 5 and 6. The rest of India remains largely under the green “no warning” category during the forecast period.