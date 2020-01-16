IMD to revise reference dates for monsoon onset, withdrawal from this year

The revised dates will be implemented before the next monsoon season, the IMD said. (File) The revised dates will be implemented before the next monsoon season, the IMD said. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is set to revise reference dates for the onset and withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) said on Wednesday.

While the exact dates were not revealed, the revised dates will be implemented before the next monsoon season, the IMD said. While the onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to remain unchanged, in other parts of the country it will “set in late, and withdraw late,” MoES Secretary M Rajeevan said. “I thought that there will not be much change but surprisingly, there are lots of changes,” he added.

The new dates are expected to be announced in April, when IMD releases its First Long Range Forecast for the 2020 monsoon, IMD director-general M Mohapatra said.

The four-month monsoon season India lasts from June 1 to September 30. “The total period may remain the same but it is coming late and going late… farmers will have to change their strategy of sowing,” Mohapatra said.

The onset dates are expected to be changed over central India Met division of the IMD which comprises 10 sub-divisions: Chhattisgarh, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, and Kutch and Saurashtra.

