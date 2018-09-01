IMD: Till August, six per cent below normal rain across India

Some of the states in the rain-deficient category include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Jharkhand. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Some of the states in the rain-deficient category include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Jharkhand. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

In as many as 12 of the 13 weeks during monsoon season, the country recorded below normal rainfall. In 11 weeks, the deficiency remained consistent, stated latest data from the India Meteorological Department. The All India rainfall records, as of August, remained 6 per cent below normal, coming close to IMD’s Long Range Forecast of 96 per cent.

The entire east and northeast region witnessed a similar trend throughout the season, with the rainfall figures at the end of August remaining as high as 25 per cent, the highest in comparison to all other regions. Some of the states in the rain-deficient category include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Jharkhand.

“The weather systems originating from Bay of Bengal largely seem to have traversed a westwards path, progressing over central India or northwards, not benefiting the northeast belt in anyway. Given the limited days remaining this season and the fact that this region usually receives a large amount of rainfall, it appears that northeast India will end with rainfall negative departure this year,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

In some parts of the country, August has seen bountiful rainfall, with Kerala and parts of Uttar Pradesh experiencing some of the wettest days in recent times. Similar heavy spells were also reported from Rajasthan, coastal Maharashtra and Karnataka, where some districts like Kudagu faced floods in the third week of August.

