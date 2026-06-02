Southwest monsoon expected to onset over Kerala around June 4: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The southwest monsoon is expected to onset over Kerala around June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Typically, monsoon arrives in Kerala around June 1, which marks the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June-September).

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu around June 4,” the IMD said in its daily forecast.

It added that the monsoon will also advance in some more parts of the southwest, west-central, east-central, and northeast Bay of Bengal, and the remaining parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal around this date.